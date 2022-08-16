Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxic Bayou | 3rd MLG CBRN Marines conduct counter WMD training [Image 8 of 8]

    Toxic Bayou | 3rd MLG CBRN Marines conduct counter WMD training

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialists from units across III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct decontamination of a casualty after returning from a search for hazardous material during exercise Toxic Bayou at Kadena Air base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug.16, 2022. The Marines conducted exercise Toxic Bayou to refine their skills in Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction operations across unique and challenging environments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    This work, Toxic Bayou | 3rd MLG CBRN Marines conduct counter WMD training [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Marines
    Toxic Bayou

