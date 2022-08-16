Toxic Bayou | 3rd MLG CBRN Marines conduct counter WMD training

U.S. Marine Corps chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialists from units across III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct decontamination of a casualty after returning from a search for hazardous material during exercise Toxic Bayou at Kadena Air base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug.16, 2022. The Marines conducted exercise Toxic Bayou to refine their skills in Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction operations across unique and challenging environments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

