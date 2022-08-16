Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top enlisted leader of JGSDF tours Camp Zama [Image 1 of 2]

    Top enlisted leader of JGSDF tours Camp Zama

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Master Sgt. Juan Polanco, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventive medicine at Public Health Command-Pacific, briefs Warrant Officer Masanobu Murawaki, center, the sergeant major of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during his visit to Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. Murawaki took part in an installation tour to better understand how American and Japanese partners interact in the Cooperative Work Program.

    This work, Top enlisted leader of JGSDF tours Camp Zama [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS

    Top enlisted leader of JGSDF tours Camp Zama

    Camp Zama
    JGSDF
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    USAG Japan

