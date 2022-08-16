Master Sgt. Juan Polanco, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventive medicine at Public Health Command-Pacific, briefs Warrant Officer Masanobu Murawaki, center, the sergeant major of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during his visit to Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 16, 2022. Murawaki took part in an installation tour to better understand how American and Japanese partners interact in the Cooperative Work Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 19:11 Photo ID: 7377428 VIRIN: 220816-D-VY538-859 Resolution: 6312x4151 Size: 4.78 MB Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top enlisted leader of JGSDF tours Camp Zama [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.