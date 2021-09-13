Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary

Team SSC celebrated its Aug 13 first anniversary today at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

Activities kicked off with a morning STEM event. Local students visited Space and Systems Command's headquarters to build and launch paper rockets and learn all about why space systems are so important to the nation’s future.

Later, SSC Commander, Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein delivered a command-wide message to all locations where SSC operates, highlighting the team’s many first-year milestones and accomplishments.

The threats in space are real and the timeline is short. Space Systems Command will be ready!

