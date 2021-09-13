Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary [Image 3 of 3]

    Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    Team SSC celebrated its Aug 13 first anniversary today at Los Angeles Air Force Base.
    Activities kicked off with a morning STEM event. Local students visited Space and Systems Command's headquarters to build and launch paper rockets and learn all about why space systems are so important to the nation’s future.
    Later, SSC Commander, Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein delivered a command-wide message to all locations where SSC operates, highlighting the team’s many first-year milestones and accomplishments.
    The threats in space are real and the timeline is short. Space Systems Command will be ready!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7377199
    VIRIN: 220812-X-DC888-027
    Resolution: 4049x2813
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary
    Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary
    Space and Systems Command First Year Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SSC
    USSF
    SSC First Year Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT