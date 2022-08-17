DLA inducts six new members into Hall of Fame

The Defense Logistics Agency inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during an in-person ceremony at its Headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Aug. 17. Pictured at the ceremony are DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, Benjamin “Gil” Perkins, Janet Hoffheins, Keith Ford, Kathryn Fantasia, Edward “Ted” Case, and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Army Command Sgt. Major Tomeka O’Neal. Not pictured is inductee Janet Price.
DLA inducts 6 new members into Hall of Fame
