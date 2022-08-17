Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA inducts six new members into Hall of Fame

    DLA inducts six new members into Hall of Fame

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during an in-person ceremony at its Headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Aug. 17. Pictured at the ceremony are DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, Benjamin “Gil” Perkins, Janet Hoffheins, Keith Ford, Kathryn Fantasia, Edward “Ted” Case, and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Army Command Sgt. Major Tomeka O’Neal. Not pictured is inductee Janet Price.

    DLA inducts 6 new members into Hall of Fame

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Hall of Fame
    DLA Hall of Fame

