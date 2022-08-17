The Defense Logistics Agency inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during an in-person ceremony at its Headquarters in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Aug. 17. Pictured at the ceremony are DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, Benjamin “Gil” Perkins, Janet Hoffheins, Keith Ford, Kathryn Fantasia, Edward “Ted” Case, and DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Army Command Sgt. Major Tomeka O’Neal. Not pictured is inductee Janet Price.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:37 Photo ID: 7376824 VIRIN: 220817-D-HE260-2114 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 792.04 KB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA inducts six new members into Hall of Fame, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.