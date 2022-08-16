Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto Hull Maintenance Technicians Welding [Image 15 of 15]

    USS San Jacinto Hull Maintenance Technicians Welding

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220816-N-AO868-1046 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 16, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Trent Gallagher, from Nahant, Massachusetts, uses a grinder to fabricate a hinge in the general workshop aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 16, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 11:01
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS San Jacinto Hull Maintenance Technicians Welding [Image 15 of 15], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

