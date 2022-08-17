Ukrainian wounded warrior athletes arrive on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. More than 60 Ukrainian athletes, families, coaches, caregivers, and staff traveled to MacDill AFB en route to Orlando where they’ll compete in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, August 19 to 28. The Warrior Games consists of nearly 300 wounded, ill, and injured active duty service members and veterans who will participate in a series of adaptive sporting events and represent the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations Command. The DOD Warrior Games is a celebration of not only U.S. service members, but those of international teams. Warrior athletes from Canada and Ukraine will compete in this year's events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 07:55 Photo ID: 7375911 VIRIN: 220817-F-TE518-1029 Resolution: 7889x5262 Size: 17.45 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ukraine Wounded Warriors travel to MacDill en route to 2022 DOD Warrior Games [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.