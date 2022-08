LRMC host International Trauma Combat Casualty Care course to Europe allied nations

A U.S. Army paramedic (left) trains to assess a casualty at the point of injury and applies a tourniquet to stop hemorrhaging on a simulated casualty, while a German Polizei paramedic prepares a patient transport during the International Trauma Combat Casualty Care (ITC3) course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Aug. 11. The ITC3 course, which included nearly 30 Service Members and paramedics from German Police Force (Polizei) from five nations, offered unit-level healthcare providers life-saving instruction to increase survivability at the point of injury and standardize battlefield care.

