Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure [Image 4 of 5]

    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Michaels Boles, noncommissioned officer in charge of fitness and sports assigned to the 39th Force Support Squadron, responds to a simulated First Sgt. response call in a real-world exercise scenario as part of training for the First Sergeant symposium at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, August 4, 2022. The training consisted of three scenarios the attendees might respond to while acting as a first sergeant. The purpose of this event is to teach additional duty first sergeants what it means to fill the role and share knowledge with those who might be interested in wearing a diamond of their own one day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 03:52
    Photo ID: 7375690
    VIRIN: 220804-F-DS607-0383
    Resolution: 5616x3737
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure
    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure
    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure
    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure
    39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    First Sergeant Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT