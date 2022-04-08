39th ABW First Sgt.'s put future diamonds under pressure

Tech. Sgt. Michaels Boles, noncommissioned officer in charge of fitness and sports assigned to the 39th Force Support Squadron, responds to a simulated First Sgt. response call in a real-world exercise scenario as part of training for the First Sergeant symposium at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, August 4, 2022. The training consisted of three scenarios the attendees might respond to while acting as a first sergeant. The purpose of this event is to teach additional duty first sergeants what it means to fill the role and share knowledge with those who might be interested in wearing a diamond of their own one day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR