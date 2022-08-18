NAF Atsugi Participates in Citadel Pacific 2022

220818-N-VI040-1097 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 18, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Gage Zimmerman, from Oceanside Calif., explains the registration process for the Noncombatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) Tracking System (NTS) during a NEO training exercise held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi for Citadel Pacific 2022. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism and emergency response programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

