    NAF Atsugi Participates in Citadel Pacific 2022 [Image 7 of 9]

    NAF Atsugi Participates in Citadel Pacific 2022

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220818-N-VI040-1097 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 18, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Gage Zimmerman, from Oceanside Calif., explains the registration process for the Noncombatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) Tracking System (NTS) during a NEO training exercise held onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi for Citadel Pacific 2022. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to evaluate command and control capabilities, and to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of antiterrorism and emergency response programs throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 03:33
    Photo ID: 7375649
    VIRIN: 220818-N-VI040-1097
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: OCEANSIDE, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Participates in Citadel Pacific 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CNIC
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NEO Exercise
    USN
    Citadel Pacific 2022

