    Citadel Rumble offers proficiency, focuses on safety at NMCSD [Image 1 of 3]

    Citadel Rumble offers proficiency, focuses on safety at NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Medical staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) participate in Commander, Naval Installations Command’s (CNIC) annual all hazard exercise Citadel Rumble 2022 with the objective of safely evacuating three simulation mannequins after a simulated earthquake, all while still providing vital medical care in the process, Aug 17. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

