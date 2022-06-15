Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD and Rowan University Present Research to Naval Engineering Education Consortium [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWCPD and Rowan University Present Research to Naval Engineering Education Consortium

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division and Rowan University present collaborative research on the development of di-electric materials for cryogenic applications to the Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) during NEEC Day 2022 at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, R.I. on June 15, 2022. Pictured: Steve Mastro, deputy chief technology officer (CTO), NSWCPD; Aaron Haines, Jacob Mahon, Nicholas Mahon from Rowan University; Mark Stitch from Temple University; Professor Wei Xue from Rowan University; and Andrew Smith from Penn State University. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Stoehr/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7375054
    VIRIN: 220615-N-XQ823-0022
    Resolution: 5885x3923
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD and Rowan University Present Research to Naval Engineering Education Consortium [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NEEC
    Naval Engineering Education Consortium
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Rowan University
    NUWC Newport Division

