NSWCPD and Rowan University Present Research to Naval Engineering Education Consortium

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division and Rowan University present collaborative research on the development of di-electric materials for cryogenic applications to the Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC) during NEEC Day 2022 at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division in Newport, R.I. on June 15, 2022. Pictured: Steve Mastro, deputy chief technology officer (CTO), NSWCPD; Aaron Haines, Jacob Mahon, Nicholas Mahon from Rowan University; Mark Stitch from Temple University; Professor Wei Xue from Rowan University; and Andrew Smith from Penn State University. (U.S. Navy Photo by David Stoehr/Released)

