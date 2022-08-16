Mike Company Land Navigation

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete land navigation during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 2, 2022.

BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

