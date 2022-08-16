Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9]

    Mike Company Land Navigation

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete land navigation during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 2, 2022.
    BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 15:26
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Warrior Training
    Land Nav
    MCRDPI

