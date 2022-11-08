Airmen from the 19th Maintenance Squadron test new virtual reality corrosion control capabilities at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 11, 2022. The push for the virtual reality training helps reduce the costs and risks associated with Airmen using real paint and tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
This work, VR training paints new picture for 19th MXS [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
