    FASTCENT Conducts Advanced Marksmanship Training [Image 1 of 4]

    FASTCENT Conducts Advanced Marksmanship Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (August 15, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conducts advanced marksmanship live-fire drills at a training facility in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Aug. 15. FASTCENT provides expeditionary antiterrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates and other vital national assets throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    This work, FASTCENT Conducts Advanced Marksmanship Training [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    MARINES
    FASTCENT

