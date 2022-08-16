FASTCENT Conducts Advanced Marksmanship Training

U.S. FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (August 15, 2022) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) conducts advanced marksmanship live-fire drills at a training facility in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Aug. 15. FASTCENT provides expeditionary antiterrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates and other vital national assets throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

