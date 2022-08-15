Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Parris Island [Image 11 of 11]

    Welcome to Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Sgt. Michelle Smith a drill instructor with Recruit Processing Company, Support Battalion, corrects a recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 15, 2022. Recruits’ abilities to listen and follow directions are tested immediately upon arrival as they fill out their paperwork to get officially checked in to Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7374206
    VIRIN: 220815-M-IG436-0039
    Resolution: 6443x4064
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Parris Island [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island
    Welcome to Parris Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruit training
    receiving
    bootcamp
    ryan hageali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT