Welcome to Parris Island

Sgt. Michelle Smith a drill instructor with Recruit Processing Company, Support Battalion, corrects a recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 15, 2022. Recruits’ abilities to listen and follow directions are tested immediately upon arrival as they fill out their paperwork to get officially checked in to Parris Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US