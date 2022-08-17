Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bradley Canada assists Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alejandro Alameda after sustaining a simulated injury as part of a mass casualty drill during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Aug. 17, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP This work, CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.