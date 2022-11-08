Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Simulated mass casualty injury evaluation [Image 4 of 8]

    Simulated mass casualty injury evaluation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC PH) Hospital Corpsmen evaluate simulated mass casualty injuries during the NMRTC PH mass casualty exercise on Aug. 11, 2022, aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The quick- reaction, scenario-driven drill evaluated the NMRTC PH and Federal Fire Department's response to a mass casualty incident, should one occur. The drill evaluated NMRTC-PH’s ability to alert staff and respond to the installation’s requests to support the Federal Fire Department.

