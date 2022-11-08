Simulated mass casualty injury evaluation

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor (NMRTC PH) Hospital Corpsmen evaluate simulated mass casualty injuries during the NMRTC PH mass casualty exercise on Aug. 11, 2022, aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The quick- reaction, scenario-driven drill evaluated the NMRTC PH and Federal Fire Department's response to a mass casualty incident, should one occur. The drill evaluated NMRTC-PH’s ability to alert staff and respond to the installation’s requests to support the Federal Fire Department.

