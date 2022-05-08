Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Wing commander's first all-call [Image 3 of 3]

    355th Wing commander's first all-call

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, tells Airmen about himself during his first all-call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 5, 2022. During the all-call Mills set expectations for himself and all members of DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Airmen
    Davis-Monthan
    All-Call
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

