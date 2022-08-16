2022 Department of
Defense Warrior Games
Hosted by the U.S. Army, the 2022 Warrior Games will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from August 19-28, celebrating the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families. AFW2 focuses on specific personal and family needs and includes programs that cover a gamut of situations throughout the recovery process and beyond.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7373219
|VIRIN:
|220816-O-XX948-673
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|32.58 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games | Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
