    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games | Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games | Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    2022 Department of
    Defense Warrior Games
    Hosted by the U.S. Army, the 2022 Warrior Games will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from August 19-28, celebrating the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.


    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families. AFW2 focuses on specific personal and family needs and includes programs that cover a gamut of situations throughout the recovery process and beyond.

    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Care Beyond Duty
    2022 Warrior Games

