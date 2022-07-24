Pershing Strike 2022 - Protest

U.S. Soldiers participating in Exercise Pershing Strike 2022 are confronted by simulated protestors as they return from patrol outside of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, July 24, 2022. Exercises like this prepare Soldiers for real world encounters they could face in future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

