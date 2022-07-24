Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Protest [Image 2 of 3]

    Pershing Strike 2022 - Protest

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot 

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center

    U.S. Soldiers participating in Exercise Pershing Strike 2022 are confronted by simulated protestors as they return from patrol outside of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, July 24, 2022. Exercises like this prepare Soldiers for real world encounters they could face in future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pershing Strike 2022 - Protest [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Pershing Strike 2022

