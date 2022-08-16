Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHITS 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    DHITS 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    DHITS 2022 kicked off today after a three year hiatus. Highlights from the morning included remarks focused on MED365 transition; the clear and present dangers impacting the MHS, and a leadership panel to address issues and concerns from those in attendance.

