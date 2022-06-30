Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Year’s Sailor of the Year Promoted to Petty Officer First Class This Year [Image 4 of 4]

    Last Year’s Sailor of the Year Promoted to Petty Officer First Class This Year

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    HMCM (FMF/SW) Kristina Decena, Field Medical Training Battalion- East (FMTB-E), prepares to pin the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class on Grayson to signify his promotion to his new rank.

    Promotion
    Williamsburg
    Grayson
    Decena

