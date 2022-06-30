HMCM (FMF/SW) Kristina Decena, Field Medical Training Battalion- East (FMTB-E), prepares to pin the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class on Grayson to signify his promotion to his new rank.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7372435
|VIRIN:
|220630-N-VL857-1004
|Resolution:
|698x917
|Size:
|169.42 KB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Last Year’s Sailor of the Year Promoted to Petty Officer First Class This Year [Image 4 of 4], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Last Year’s Sailor of the Year Promoted to Petty Officer First Class This Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT