    Hard work paid the Price [Image 2 of 2]

    Hard work paid the Price

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Price, the command chief master sergeant of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 3, 2022. Price served as the senior enlisted leader of the 182nd Security Forces Squadron for six years before his appointment to wing command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig & Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 08:58
    Photo ID: 7372116
    VIRIN: 220815-Z-F3935-1001
    Resolution: 5285x3528
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    This work, Hard work paid the Price [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    command chief
    Air Force
    Micheal Price

