U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Micheal Price, the command chief master sergeant of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 3, 2022. Price served as the senior enlisted leader of the 182nd Security Forces Squadron for six years before his appointment to wing command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard illustration by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig & Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 08:58 Photo ID: 7372116 VIRIN: 220815-Z-F3935-1001 Resolution: 5285x3528 Size: 2.99 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hard work paid the Price [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.