GT243 Launches from Vandenberg

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:49 A.M. PDT Tuesday 16 Aug, 2022 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

