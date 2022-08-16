Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GT243 Launches from Vandenberg

    GT243 Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:49 A.M. PDT Tuesday 16 Aug, 2022 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7371935
    VIRIN: 220815-F-HB409-1002
    Resolution: 4090x2922
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GT243 Launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minuteman III
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Vandenberg SFB
    GT243

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT