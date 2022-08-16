Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important [Image 2 of 2]

    For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ted Vanzant is the senior maintenance technician at Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Vanzant, who entered the Army in 1989, said family is most important to him – both his immediate family and his extended Army family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 03:55
    Photo ID: 7371854
    VIRIN: 220816-A-SM279-504
    Resolution: 2865x3649
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: JONESVILLE, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important
    For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For AFSBn-Mannheim senior maintenance tech, family in multiple forms is most important

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT