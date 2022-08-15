Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery honored in dignified transfer Aug. 15

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2022 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Montgomery was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

