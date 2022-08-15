A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2022 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Montgomery was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 22:35 Photo ID: 7371738 VIRIN: 220815-F-UK538-1027 Resolution: 5349x3616 Size: 5.41 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Hometown: ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery honored in dignified transfer Aug. 15, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.