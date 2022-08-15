A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Aug. 15, 2022 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Montgomery was assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 22:35
|Photo ID:
|7371738
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-UK538-1027
|Resolution:
|5349x3616
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETHTOWN, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Army Spc. Denisha M. Montgomery honored in dignified transfer Aug. 15, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
