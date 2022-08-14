U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Hunter Collins, 7243rd Medical Support Unit, conducts an evaluation on a patient as part of the Patient Care Augmentation Detachment assessment at exercise Global Medic on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug 15, 2022. The Medical Readiness Training Command conducts Exercise Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped and combat ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7371731 VIRIN: 220815-A-NS096-007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: FT. MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCAD Prepares Medical Personnel for tomorrow [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Dean Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.