    PCAD Prepares Medical Personnel for tomorrow [Image 2 of 2]

    PCAD Prepares Medical Personnel for tomorrow

    FT. MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Dean Do 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Hunter Collins, 7243rd Medical Support Unit, conducts an evaluation on a patient as part of the Patient Care Augmentation Detachment assessment at exercise Global Medic on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug 15, 2022. The Medical Readiness Training Command conducts Exercise Global Medic as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command's larger mission to provide trained, equipped and combat ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.

    Army Reserve
    Global Medic
    Exercisenewsday, Ft. McCoy, readiness, US Army Reserve
    367th MPAD

