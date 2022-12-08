Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show [Image 1 of 4]

    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pilot flys an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an airshow on Marine Corp Base Hawaii, Oahu, Hawaii, August 12, 2022. The airshow was open to the public and displayed numerous military aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7371652
    VIRIN: 220812-A-AJ619-1006
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show
    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show
    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show
    Marine Corp Base Hawaii Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    25th Infantry Division
    airshow
    Marine Corp
    25ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT