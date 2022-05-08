Maj. Brendan Kasony addresses the men and women of the 142nd Logistics Readiness Squadron for the first time as their commander during a change of command ceremony held at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., August 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Brandon Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 17:34
|Photo ID:
|7371362
|VIRIN:
|220805-Z-LJ997-2055
|Resolution:
|4706x3209
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Brandon Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
