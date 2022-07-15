Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Code 109.11 IT Specialist Mike Westerveld has been recognized as the Shipyard Spotlight for August 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7370552
|VIRIN:
|220715-N-YO710-001
|Resolution:
|5323x3549
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT