Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld [Image 3 of 3]

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Code 109.11 IT Specialist Mike Westerveld has been recognized as the Shipyard Spotlight for August 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7370552
    VIRIN: 220715-N-YO710-001
    Resolution: 5323x3549
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld
    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld
    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mike Westerveld

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Shipyard Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT