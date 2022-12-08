Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE conducts fly over to survey flood damage in eastern Kentucky [Image 11 of 13]

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, along with staff from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division and the Louisville District, survey flood damage in eastern Kentucky, Aug. 12, 2022, onboard a UH-60 Black Hawk flown by the U.S. Army Reserve 244th ECAB out of Fort Knox. This flyover allowed division and district leadership to get a true perspective of the extent of damage left behind by the historic flooding, which impacted eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 08:59
    Photo ID: 7370120
    VIRIN: 220812-A-HR174-186
    Resolution: 3795x2529
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    This work, USACE conducts fly over to survey flood damage in eastern Kentucky [Image 13 of 13], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

