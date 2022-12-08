USACE conducts fly over to survey flood damage in eastern Kentucky

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, along with staff from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division and the Louisville District, survey flood damage in eastern Kentucky, Aug. 12, 2022, onboard a UH-60 Black Hawk flown by the U.S. Army Reserve 244th ECAB out of Fort Knox. This flyover allowed division and district leadership to get a true perspective of the extent of damage left behind by the historic flooding, which impacted eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

