    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct M4A1, M249, and 50 Cal Ranges. [Image 7 of 8]

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct M4A1, M249, and 50 Cal Ranges.

    POLAND

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Pfc. David Dumas 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldier, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fires their M4A1 Carbine. Regular range visits allow soldiers to hone their marksmanship and ensure their weapon is functional.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 07:28
    Photo ID: 7368865
    VIRIN: 220813-A-UG808-2007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers Conduct M4A1, M249, and 50 Cal Ranges. [Image 8 of 8], by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GREYWOLF
    1CD
    poland
    deployment
    arms
    3ABCT

