The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220812-N-QI593-1034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Steven Mathias, from Antioch, California, washes down the aft missile deck with fresh water aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 12, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

