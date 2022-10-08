Love what you do. Have a reason behind everything you do. For me, I love to fly. I actually had a DD214 in hand…but I love doing the job. I didn’t want to say goodbye to this. Over time, the people on crew have a bond…especially when you’re out in just the worst of situations. The whole crew comes together to get the mission done—sweating it out, trying to get the cargo out of the plane. It’s probably the thing I’m going to remember most from this deployment—the camaraderie…the community…it’s one of the main factors for me staying in. Tech Sgt. Deondre is the 386 Air Expeditionary Marauder of the Week. He is a loadmaster on the C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Ali Al Salem, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

