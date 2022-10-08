Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st EAS Loadmaster--"Love what you do." [Image 1 of 3]

    41st EAS Loadmaster--&quot;Love what you do.&quot;

    KUWAIT

    08.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Love what you do. Have a reason behind everything you do. For me, I love to fly. I actually had a DD214 in hand…but I love doing the job. I didn’t want to say goodbye to this. Over time, the people on crew have a bond…especially when you’re out in just the worst of situations. The whole crew comes together to get the mission done—sweating it out, trying to get the cargo out of the plane. It’s probably the thing I’m going to remember most from this deployment—the camaraderie…the community…it’s one of the main factors for me staying in. Tech Sgt. Deondre is the 386 Air Expeditionary Marauder of the Week. He is a loadmaster on the C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Ali Al Salem, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 03:38
    Photo ID: 7368689
    VIRIN: 220810-F-TM170-0003
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 562.86 KB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st EAS Loadmaster--"Love what you do." [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "loadmaster
    386 AEW
    C-130J
    Kuwait"

