    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads conduct Height and Weight

    FT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Andrew Puente, a short-range air defense system repairer, assigned to 5th Battalion, 5th Defense Artillery gets weighed for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:50
    Photo ID: 7368313
    VIRIN: 220813-A-HH518-1010
    Resolution: 6361x4241
    Size: 19.9 MB
    Location: FT. HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads conduct Height and Weight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC22

