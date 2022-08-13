U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squads conduct Height and Weight

U.S. Army Pfc. Andrew Puente, a short-range air defense system repairer, assigned to 5th Battalion, 5th Defense Artillery gets weighed for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raekwon Jenkins)

