    Fort Hamilton’s Legal Assistance Team wins Army level award [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Hamilton’s Legal Assistance Team wins Army level award

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance plaque hangs on a wall inside the Installation Legal Office at Fort Hamilton, N.Y. August 12, 2022. The Fort Hamilton Installation Legal Office’s ability to assist eligible clients with managing their personal legal affairs in a timely and professional manner, thereby promoting readiness, high morale, discipline, and a quality force, has earned them Army-level recognition.

    Fort Hamilton&rsquo;s Legal Assistance Team wins Army level award

