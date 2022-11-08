The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19

A C-130H Hercules with the French Air Force (Armee de L'air) parks behind a R-11 fuel truck at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The French Air Force and separately the Royal Thai Air Force’s 601st Squadron came to Japan during the same period to perform their own multilateral trainings. Both France and Thailand are part of the United Nations and Yokota Air Base is one of seven U.S. bases designated for joint United Nations Command - Rear use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

