    The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19 [Image 10 of 11]

    The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A row of parked C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sit on the flight line while a Royal Thai Air Force C-130H Hercules lands on a runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The Royal Thai Air Force’s 601st Squadron came to Japan to perform their own multilateral trainings. Thailand is part of the United Nations and Yokota Air Base is one of seven U.S. bases designated for joint United Nations Command - Rear use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7366172
    VIRIN: 220811-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 7271x4090
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

