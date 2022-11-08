A row of parked C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sit on the flight line while a Royal Thai Air Force C-130H Hercules lands on a runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The Royal Thai Air Force’s 601st Squadron came to Japan to perform their own multilateral trainings. Thailand is part of the United Nations and Yokota Air Base is one of seven U.S. bases designated for joint United Nations Command - Rear use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.12.2022 02:54 Photo ID: 7366172 VIRIN: 220811-F-KS661-1003 Resolution: 7271x4090 Size: 1.18 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.