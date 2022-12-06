220612-N-EI510-0035 BALTIC SEA (June 12, 2022) A Military Sealift Command civil service mariner guides a Royal Navy AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat attached to the Daring-class air-defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) off the flight deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes)

