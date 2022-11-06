Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demo Day! [Image 11 of 17]

    Demo Day!

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 287th Engineer Company, 168th Engineer Brigade, 184th Sustainment Command, recently conducted field demolition training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 11, 2022. The training allows the engineers to fulfill expected tasks of their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    Explosives
    287th
    Combat Engineer
    Boom
    Demo
    MSARNG

