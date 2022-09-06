BALTOPS 22 Submarine Hunting

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 9, 2022) The Swedish corvette HSwMS Nyköping (K34) and a German P-3 Orion aircraft participate in anti-submarine warfare training during BALTOP 22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

