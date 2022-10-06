Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD training in Simrishamn during BALTOPS 22

    EOD training in Simrishamn during BALTOPS 22

    SWEDEN

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220610-N-FV745-1002 SIMRISHAMN, Sweden (June 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Chris Bianchi, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, prepares mock explosives for a pierside training event during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    TAGS

    NATO
    BALTOPS
    STRIKEFORNATO
    Daniel James Lanari
    BALTOPS22

