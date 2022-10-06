220610-N-FV745-1002 SIMRISHAMN, Sweden (June 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Chris Bianchi, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, prepares mock explosives for a pierside training event during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 05:51 Photo ID: 7266942 VIRIN: 220610-N-FV745-1002 Resolution: 5088x3392 Size: 9.79 MB Location: SE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD training in Simrishamn during BALTOPS 22, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.