Aerial port Airmen retrieve a parachute after an airdrop during Agile Rage 22, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., June 10, 2022. Agile Rage is a new Air National Guard exercise designed to test a unit's ability to implement Agile Combat Employment and work in an austere combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 14:58
|Photo ID:
|7266544
|VIRIN:
|220610-Z-ZH169-2177
|Resolution:
|3743x4991
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Port Airmen catch C-130 airdrop during Agile Rage 22 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
