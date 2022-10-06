220610-N-EI510-0111 BALTIC SEA (June 10, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Cal Korkoske tracks distance aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) in the Baltic Sea, June 10, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 10:44 Photo ID: 7266251 VIRIN: 220610-N-EI510-0111 Resolution: 4349x6524 Size: 1.21 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.