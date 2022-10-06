Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st IW plays flag football with Sullivan High School [Image 21 of 23]

    181st IW plays flag football with Sullivan High School

    SULLIVAN, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing play in a flag football game with high school athletes from Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Ind., June 10, 2022. The 181st IW participated in the event to bolster longstanding ties to the greater Wabash Valley community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7266166
    VIRIN: 220610-Z-ZD910-1296
    Resolution: 4937x3296
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: SULLIVAN, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st IW plays flag football with Sullivan High School [Image 23 of 23], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    community relations
    United States Air Force
    181st Intelligence Wing

