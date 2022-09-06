The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220609-N-QI593-1023 ROTA, Spain (June 9, 2022) Navy Diver 3rd Class Luke Theriault, from Kettle Falls, Washington, tests the air of an emergency gas supply, Rota, Spain, June 9, 2022. USS Bainbridge (DDG96) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
