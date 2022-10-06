Recovering service members with Wounded Warrior Regiment play a game of wheelchair basketball during a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 10, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7265735
|VIRIN:
|220610-M-FO238-1170
|Resolution:
|2013x1652
|Size:
|196.09 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment Training Camp [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
