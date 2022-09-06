Personnel from Joint Task Force-Bravo, the U.S. Agency for International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA), the Guatemalan National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and Guatemalan military pose for a photo at the CONRED headquarters in Guatemala City, June 9. The representatives conducted a two-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief tabletop exercise, Sentinel Watch, June 8-9. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7265263
|VIRIN:
|220609-O-VI420-612
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Sentinel Watch prepares Guatemala and U.S. military for regional disasters
