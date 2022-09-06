Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentinel Watch prepares Guatemala and U.S. military for regional disasters [Image 6 of 6]

    Sentinel Watch prepares Guatemala and U.S. military for regional disasters

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Personnel from Joint Task Force-Bravo, the U.S. Agency for International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA), the Guatemalan National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) and Guatemalan military pose for a photo at the CONRED headquarters in Guatemala City, June 9. The representatives conducted a two-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief tabletop exercise, Sentinel Watch, June 8-9. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    This work, Sentinel Watch prepares Guatemala and U.S. military for regional disasters [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    JTF-B
    USAID
    CONRED
    Sentinel watch

