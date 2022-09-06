Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022

    AT SEA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Moises Sandoval 

    USS GRAVELY

    220609-N-ED646-0093 DANISH STRAIT (June 9, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samir Georges, top, rotates Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Alexander Festa during tactical combat casualty care training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), June 9, 2022. Gravely is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:17
    Photo ID: 7264870
    VIRIN: 220609-N-ED646-0093
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training in the Danish Strait, June 9, 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Destroyer
    #DDG107
    #TeamGravely
    #FirsttoConquer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT