Commanding Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point visits Lejeune High School students

Lejeune High School advanced placement anatomy and physiology students, who have been participating in the STEM program this year, received a guest visitor Monday, June 6, 2022 during their end of year activities.



Captain Elizabeth Adriano, commanding officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and deputy director for the Coastal North Carolina Market, met with students to discuss possible opportunities in the medical community after high school.



The students asked questions about Adriano’s experience in her medical specialty and about her experience as a Naval Officer. Some of the students share interests in pursuing specialties within Adriano’s field of obstetrics and gynecology after high school.



Lejeune High School is one of several area schools with whom our STEM program partners to showcase military careers specializing in science, technology, engineering and math.

