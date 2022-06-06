Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point visits Lejeune High School students [Image 3 of 4]

    Commanding Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point visits Lejeune High School students

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Lejeune High School advanced placement anatomy and physiology students, who have been participating in the STEM program this year, received a guest visitor Monday, June 6, 2022 during their end of year activities.

    Captain Elizabeth Adriano, commanding officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and deputy director for the Coastal North Carolina Market, met with students to discuss possible opportunities in the medical community after high school.

    The students asked questions about Adriano’s experience in her medical specialty and about her experience as a Naval Officer. Some of the students share interests in pursuing specialties within Adriano’s field of obstetrics and gynecology after high school.

    Lejeune High School is one of several area schools with whom our STEM program partners to showcase military careers specializing in science, technology, engineering and math.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point visits Lejeune High School students [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

